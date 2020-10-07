Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Stamford Apartment Fire Displaces Nine

Christina Coulter
The site of the fire at 16 Greenwood Hill St. in Stamford.
The site of the fire at 16 Greenwood Hill St. in Stamford. Photo Credit: Stamford Fire Department

Damage caused by "heavy fire" to a multi-family residence in Stamford displaced its nine occupants, who were relocated by the Red Cross. 

According to the department, police, EMS and 26 firefighters with three engines, one ladder truck, one heavy rescue truck, one rapid intervention team and one command unit responded to a fire reported at 16 Greenwood Hill St. at approximately 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6. 

The group took about 30 minutes to quell the worst of the flames, then an additional hour putting out smaller fires within the home. 

The fire began on the building's second floor and had spread to its third floor and attic. Its cause is still under investigation

