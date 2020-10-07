Stamford Apartment Fire Displaces Nine

Damage caused by "heavy fire" to a multi-family residence in Stamford displaced its nine occupants, who were relocated by the Red Cross.

According to the department, police, EMS and 26 firefighters with three engines, one ladder truck, one heavy rescue truck, one rapid intervention team and one command unit responded to a fire reported at 16 Greenwood Hill St. at approximately 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The group took about 30 minutes to quell the worst of the flames, then an additional hour putting out smaller fires within the home.

The fire began on the building's second floor and had spread to its third floor and attic. Its cause is still under investigation

