Shooting Injuring Two Under Investigation In Norwalk

Christina Coulter
Two were struck by bullet fragments in a yet-unsolved Norwalk shooting. 

Police were called to the intersection of Woodward Avenue near Grove Street on Monday, Sept. 7 at approximately 5:15 p.m. Two bystanders had been struck by bullet fragments -- one denied medical attention, and the other was brought to Norwalk Hospital for treatment then released, police said.

Detectives reportedly found shell casings in the area of the intersection, and are in the process of interviewing witnesses and obtaining footage of the incident. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Michael Pugliese at 203-854-3192.

Police said that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

