Police: Norwalk Woman With BAC Three Times Limit, Passenger Both Charged In Westchester

Two Fairfield County women who were involved in a crash on I-95 in Westchester are facing charges for alleged drunk driving and interfering with troopers during the arrest process, New York State Police said.

New York State Police troopers responded to a one-car crash on I-95 in New Rochelle at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22. While investigating the crash, it was determined that the driver, Norwalk resident Erika Lahaie, 26, was allegedly intoxicated.

Police said that while troopers were placing Lahaie into custody, the passenger of her vehicle, Nicole Hernandez Nunez, 27, also of Norwalk, attempted to interfere in an effort to prevent the driver’s arrest, and she too was taken into custody and transported to State Police barracks in New Rochelle.

According to police, Lahaie’s blood alcohol content was determined to be .27 percent at the time and she was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

Hernandez Nunez was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, also a misdemeanor.

Lahaie was turned over to Hernandez Nunez, police said, and both are scheduled to appear back in the City of New Rochelle Court on Monday, June 15.

