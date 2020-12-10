Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton
Return to your home site

Menu

Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Rundown Of Norwalk Schools Switching To Remote Learning With One New Addition
Police & Fire

Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident In Norwalk

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the shots fired.
The area of the shots fired. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a case of shots fired that took place during the early-morning hours.

The Norwalk Police Department received the report around 1 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, in the area of Edlie Avenue.

Responding officers found bullet holes lodged in the side of a house and shell casings at the scene, Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler said.

The Detective Bureau is actively investigating this case and it is believed to be an isolated incident.

There were no injuries in this incident. Anyone with information can contact Detective Courtney Downer at 203-854-3011.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Norwalk Daily Voice!

Serves Norwalk & Rowayton

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.