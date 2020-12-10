Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident In Norwalk

Police are investigating a case of shots fired that took place during the early-morning hours.

The Norwalk Police Department received the report around 1 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, in the area of Edlie Avenue.

Responding officers found bullet holes lodged in the side of a house and shell casings at the scene, Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler said.

The Detective Bureau is actively investigating this case and it is believed to be an isolated incident.

There were no injuries in this incident. Anyone with information can contact Detective Courtney Downer at 203-854-3011.

