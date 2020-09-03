Photos: Fire Breaks Out At House In Norwalk Damaged By Earlier Blaze

A vacant home that was boarded up from a previous fire in Fairfield County made for a difficult situation for firefighters when a new blaze broke out.

More than two dozen firefighters from the Norwalk Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on Strawberry Hill Avenue at approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2 when smoke was seen billowing from the residence.

Officials said that the fire started in the basement and quickly spread to other parts of the home, which had windows boarded up on the first and second floor due to the previous fire.

According to officials, firefighters first worked to extinguish the fire from the exterior of the structure, though the flames extended through the interior of the home due to holes from the previous fire, which made the extinguishment “extremely difficult.”

The fire was declared under control in approximately an hour, but at least 25 firefighters responded and remained at the scene for several hours to extinguish hot spots inside the house.

One firefighter was treated for dehydration at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.