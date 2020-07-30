Photos: Fiery Four-Car Crash Takes Down Three Utility Poles In Norwalk

A multi-car crash took out three utility poles and caused a massive car fire in Fairfield County, sending four to the hospital.

First responders in Norwalk were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle fire on Connecticut Avenue after four cars were involved in a crash at approximately noon on Thursday, July 30.

Norwalk Fire Chief Stephen Shay said that one car took out all three utility poles, and the high tension wires surrounded the car and it burst into flames. The two occupants of the vehicle were able to get out with the assistance of nearby bystanders.

Firefighters had to wait for crews from Eversource to cut the power from the wires before they were able to battle the blaze, which was quickly extinguished.

Four people were transported to the hospital, with two in serious condition, Shay said. The crash led to all four lanes on Connecticut Avenue to be shut down for several hours between Scribner Avenue and Rampart Road.

The crash also caused much of the area lose power while Eversource crews work to repair the poles and wires.

