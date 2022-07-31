Person Injured After Boat Catches Fire In Norwalk

One person suffered burns from a boat fire at a marina in Fairfield County.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at Norwalk Cove Marina, located at 48 Calf Pasture Beach Road, at about 3:10 p.m. on Friday, July 29, according to the Norwalk Fire Department.

Officials said a cabin cruiser-style recreational boat had heavy fire at the rear.

The fire started in the engine compartment and extended onto the main deck, authorities reported.

A male victim, whose age was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of burns, the fire department said.

Norwalk Fire said the blaze was placed under control in 12 minutes.

