One Killed In Norwalk Apartment Fire, Officials Say

One person was killed during an apartment fire in Fairfield County overnight.

The fire took place in Norwalk around 8:15 p.m., Monday, April 18, at 14 Prowitt St.

The body of a deceased person was found when Norwalk firefighters responded to the complex for a report of an apartment fire, said Deputy Chief Michael P. McCallum, of the Norwalk Fire Department.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, searched the apartment, and ventilated the building, McCallum said.

The fire was reported under control at 8:30 p.m.

The department did not reveal the gender or the identity of the person killed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Norwalk Fire Marshal's Office and the state police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.