Norwalk Street Fight: Man Assaulted, Pulled From Vehicle, Police Say

A man was injured after being pulled from his vehicle and assaulted during a large street fight in Norwalk.

The incident took place in Norwalk around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14 in the area of 67 Wall St.

According to Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, police received a call from a victim who said that he had been assaulted during a large street fight.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim who said that he was driving his vehicle on Wall Street when there was a large group of people blocking traffic in the area of 67 Wall St., police said.

The victim said he sounded his horn and was approached by a man who threw a beer can at him and then pulled him out of his vehicle and hit him, and that others also assaulted him, Dinho said.

The victim reported that he was able to obtain photos of the vehicle the group left in, and provided them to the police.

Police were also able to obtain some area surveillance video, Dinho said. He added that the police did not have the number of people involved in the fight.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

