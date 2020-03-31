Norwalk Resident Victim Of Beating Attack Over Money, Police Say

An ongoing dispute over money left a victim with serious injuries after allegedly being assaulted by several people.

The attack took place around 2 p.m., Saturday, March 28 at 261 Ely Ave., at Roodner Court in Norwalk, said Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler.

When police arrived on the scene they found the victim who said several people had attacked them inside the home, police said.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

A follow-up investigation by the department detectives found that all parties involved were known to each other and the beating was an ongoing dispute over money, Zwickler said.

Three people were arrested and charged with burglary in the first-degree and one person was charged with assault.

The Norwalk residents arrested included: Ashley Dickson, 34, Taurean Hough, 34, and Regina Russell, 33 (assault charge0.

All were held on a $10,000 bond.

