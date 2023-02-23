Norwalk Man Trafficked Narcotics, Guns: Nabbed After Year-Long Investigation, Police Say

A Norwalk man is charged with illegally trafficking drugs and firearms out of his home, police said.

Norwalk resident Tylon Dubose, age 28, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 22 as the result of a long-term investigation that focused on the illegal sale of narcotics and firearms from his home at 16 Ivy Place over the course of a year, according to Norwalk Police.

The year-long investigation ultimately resulted in seven arrest warrants that were issued for Dubose, as well as a search warrant issued for his residence that was executed on the day of his arrest by the department's Special Services Division and Tactical Response Team.

As a result of the investigation, Dubose is charged with the following:

Six counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Five counts of sale of narcotics;

Sale of more than half-ounce of cocaine;

Carrying a pistol without a permit;

Possession of a stolen firearm;

Two counts of illegal transfer of a firearm;

Two counts of firearm trafficking;

Two counts of illegal sale of a large-capacity magazine;

Illegal alteration to a firearm.

Dubose's court-set bond was $6,753,000. He appeared in court on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The investigation into Dubose is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Norwalk Police Department's Special Services Division at 203-854-3040.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

