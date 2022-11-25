Norwalk Man Charged With Insurance Fraud Over $27K Diamond Ring

A 44-year-old Connecticut man was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said.

Fairfield County resident Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring in New Jersey, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

On June 2, 2021, Quarshie was living in North Bergen, New Jersey when filed a second claim for the same piece of jewelry, the prosecutor said.

Quarshie was charged with one count of insurance fraud and arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

He was released on a summons pending his first court appearance, which is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7.

