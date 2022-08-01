Norwalk Man, Age 60, Drowns Attempting To Save Woman, Police Say

A 60-year-old Fairfield County man drowned while attempting to save another person struggling in the water.

The incident took place in Norwalk at Calf Pasture Beach near the Coast Guard Auxiliary building around 4:45 p.m., Sunday, July 31.

Police responded to the beach after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting an unconscious person in the water at Calf Pasture Beach, said Lt. Terrence Blake, of the Norwalk Police.

An officer assigned to Calf Pasture Beach arrived on the scene moments later and observed people pulling an unconscious man to shore and assisting a conscious female to shore, Blake said.

The officer took over CPR from a bystander who had begun CPR on the man. The Norwalk Fire Department also assisted with CPR on the man, identified as Mauricio Rodas-Garcia, age 60, Blake said.

Rodas-Garcia was transported by ambulance to the Norwalk Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation determined that Rodas-Garcia and the woman had been walking on a partially submerged sandbar when the woman fell into the water and began having difficulty getting back to shore due to the current, Blake said.

Rodas-Garcia jumped into the water to assist her however he went under water and did not surface, Blake said.

Bystanders that assisted them located Rodas-Garcia just under the surface. The woman was not injured, police said.

"The members of the Norwalk Police Department extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Rodas-Garcia," Blake said. "The Norwalk Police Department also commends the bystanders who brought both people back to shore and rendered aid."

