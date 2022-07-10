Norwalk Infant Dies After Being Found Unresponsive, Police Say

An infant who was found unresponsive died despite efforts by first responders in Fairfield County.

The incident took place in Norwalk around 2:17 p.m., Sunday, July 10.

Norwalk communications received a 911 call regarding an unresponsive infant. Immediately, the dispatcher handling the call began providing resuscitation instructions over the phone, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police.

Norwalk officers rushed to the scene in an attempt to save the baby and were joined in the effort by city fire personnel and EMS, Gulino said.

Life-saving attempts continued on the ambulance en route to the hospital. Despite the tremendous amount of effort, the infant did not survive, she added.

"Our thoughts are with the family that suffered a tremendous loss today, and everyone impacted by the tragedy," said Gulino.

The identity of the child and the location of the incident were not provided by the police.

Grief counseling and support are available from a number of city resources, including these community partners:

The Hub: Behavioral Health Action Organization for Southwest Connecticut – online at www.thehubct.org, (203)847-1187.

Norwalk Community Services (City Hall) 203-854-7999

United Way 2-1-1.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

