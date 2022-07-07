Nine Residents Rescued After Apartment Fire Breaks Out In Norwalk

Nine residents and a pet were evacuated from a Fairfield County housing complex due to an apartment fire.

The blaze broke out in Norwalk around 11:50 p.m., on Wednesday, July 6.

Firefighters responded to a residential apartment fire at 261 Ely Ave., at the Roodner Court Housing complex, said Deputy Chief Michael McCallum.

Once on the scene, firefighters found a fire in Building 18 apartment 2B, and quickly removed the nine residents and one pet from the area, McCallum said.

The fire was placed under control 26 minutes after arrival.

The Red Cross was notified to care for residents displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

