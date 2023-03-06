New Update: Math Coach Who Allegedly Used Chokehold On Student In Norwalk Resigns

A math coach who allegedly used a chokehold on an elementary student until they were unconscious in Fairfield County has resigned from her job.

The incident took place in Norwalk on Friday, Feb. 24 at Brookside Elementary School.

Following an investigation, Stefanie Sanabria, age 50, of Danbury, was arrested on a warrant at her home, said Deputy Chief Terrence Blake, of the Norwalk Police.

She resigned from the school on the same day, said Emily Morgan, spokeswoman for the Norwalk School District.

According to Blake, On Feb. 24, the department was contacted by Norwalk Public Schools regarding an incident in which a staff member had just rendered a student unconscious.

An investigation revealed Sanabria demonstrated a martial arts chokehold on three fifth-grade students in class, Blake said.

One of the students lost consciousness as a result of Sanabria’s actions. The school nurse immediately treated the child, he added.

She was charged with:

Strangulation

Risk of injury to a minor

Reckless endangerment

She is being held on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, March 10.

