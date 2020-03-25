Motorcyclist Critical Following Crash With Vehicle, Bridgeport Police Say

A serious crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle left a Fairfield County man with critical injuries.

Bridgeport Police responded to the crash around 5:33 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, at the intersection of East Main Street and Stillman Street, said Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran.

According to Gilleran, Ricardo Ruiz, 26, of Bridgeport, was traveling northbound on East Main Street on a blue and white 2013 Yamaha “enduro” style motorcycle.

As the motorcycle approached the intersection of East Main Street and Stillman Street, a red 2006 Nissan Altima, traveled across East Main Street and collided with the motorcycle, Gilleran said.

The vehicle involved in the crash. Bridgeport Police Department

The Nissan came to a stop on Stillman Street just east of its intersection with East Main Street. The driver of the Altima has been identified as 23-year-old Elisee Kouakou.

The collision caused Ruiz to be ejected and land in the street. The motorcycle was located on Stillman Street, just a few feet east of the intersection, Gilleran said.

A Bridgeport motorcyclist was seriously injured following a crash with a vehicle. Bridgeport Police Department

Rui was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Altima was not injured and is cooperating with police, he said.

Anyone with additional information, related to this crash, is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department's Traffic Division, Officer Judson Brown at 203-576-7640.

