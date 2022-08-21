Missing Girl Last Seen At Walmart In Norwalk Located

Update:

A 17-year-old Fairfield County girl who went missing has been located.

Saira Veliz had last been seen leaving Walmart in Norwalk at 680 Connecticut Ave. around 5:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Norwalk Police said.

Police are now reporting that she has been found.

Original report:

A 17-year-old Fairfield County girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Saira Veliz was last seen leaving Walmart in Norwalk at 680 Connecticut Ave. around 5:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Norwalk Police said.

"She is non-verbal but understands Spanish," said police.

She is described as being 5-foot-8, 120 pounds with shoulder length black curly hair and wearing all black clothing and gray Croc shoes.

She lives in Stamford and may be walking there, police said.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.