Math Coach Chokes Student Unconscious At Norwalk School, Police Say

A math coach has been charged with strangulation after allegedly using a chokehold on an elementary student in Fairfield County until the child became unconscious.

The incident took place in Norwalk on Friday, Feb. 24 at Brookside Elementary School.

Following an investigation, Stefanie Sanabria, age 50, of Danbury, was arrested on a warrant on Friday, March 3 at her home, said Deputy Chief Terrence Blake, of the Norwalk Police.

According to Blake, On Feb. 24, the department was contacted by Norwalk Public Schools regarding an incident in which a staff member had just rendered a student unconscious.

The Special Victim’s Unit immediately began investigating the incident. The investigation revealed Sanabria, who was working as a math coach, demonstrated a martial arts chokehold on three fifth-grade students in class, Blake said.

One of the students lost consciousness as a result of Sanabria’s actions. The school nurse immediately treated the child, he added.

Based on the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued on Friday, March 3, for Sanabria's arrest.

She was charged with:

Strangulation

Risk of injury to a minor

Reckless endangerment

She is being held on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, March 10.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.