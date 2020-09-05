Man Struck By Train In Norwalk

A person was struck by a train overnight in Fairfield County.

The incident happened just before 12:50 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 in Norwalk at the Catherine Street railroad crossing.

The man was found lying alongside the tracks with serious injuries to his right arm and right leg, the Norwalk Fire Department said.

He was semiconscious when firefighters and paramedics placed him into the ambulance for transport to Norwalk Hospital.

There has been no word on his condition.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

