Man Shot At Norwalk Home In Critical Condition, Police Say

A man is in critical condition after being shot at a Norwalk home.

The incident took place around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Feb. 20 at a residence on Dry Hill Road, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police.

Multiple Norwalk officers rushed to the scene, along with paramedics and fire personnel after receiving a 911 call of a person shot, Gulino said.

Upon arrival, officers searched the home and found the man shot, as well as a handgun, Gulino said.

The unidentified man was provided emergency medical aid and rushed to Norwalk Hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries, she added.

"At this time the male victim is receiving care for his critical injuries," Gulino said.

Investigators are actively working to determine what led up to the shooting incident, and have determined that this is an isolated incident with no threat to the Norwalk community, Gulino said.

The police department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the lead investigator, Detective Ribisl, by telephone at 203-854-3029 or by email at Rribisl@norwalkct.org.

Anonymous tips can be made at 203-854-3111

