Man Reported To Be Screaming For Help Pronounced Dead At Norwalk Harbor

Zak Failla
A person drowned after going offshore in Norwalk Harbor near 2nd Street.
A person drowned after going offshore in Norwalk Harbor near 2nd Street.

A man who was reportedly screaming for help died after going underwater at Norwalk Harbor, police said.

Officers on patrol from the Norwalk Police Department responded to the end of Second Street shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, where there was a man who was screaming in the water.

Police said that they located the person off-shore, and callers who reported the incident said that he had gone underwater and was struggling in the water.

Norwalk Police Sgt. Garrett Kruger and Officer Gabriel Demott dove into the water and retrieved the individual, who was brought to shore and given medical treatment. The person was transported to a local hospital by Norwalk EMS, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Norwalk Police Det. Brendan Collins by calling (203) 854-3191.

