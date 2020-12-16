Man Caught Shoplifting Left Kids Home Alone, Norwalk Police Say

A Fairfield County man was arrested after being caught for alleged shoplifting at a Walmart store and then telling police he left his small children at home.

Christian Otero, 37, of Norwalk, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 13, after running from a Walmart security officer with alleged stolen merchandise, said Lt. Jared Zwickler, of the Norwalk Police.

When officers arrived at the store, Otero was being held by loss prevention and was arrested by officers.

Otero had stolen $264 in merchandise from the store before running out, Zwickler said.

While being arrested he told the officer that he left his two young children at home unattended.

Officers had to notify the Department of Children and Families to check on the welfare of the children.

Otero had two outstanding violations of probation warrants when he was taken into custody.

He was charged with:

Larceny

Risk of injury to a minor

Violation of probation

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

