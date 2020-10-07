Man Believed To Be Dead After Water Rescue Is Still Alive, Norwalk Police Says

A man who was pulled out of Norwalk Harbor and believed to be dead is still alive, police said.

Officers on patrol from the Norwalk Police Department responded to the end of 2nd Street shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, where there was a man who was screaming in the water.

First responders located the person, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he was initially pronounced dead.

However, on Friday, July 10, police said that the man was still clinging to life in the Intensive Care Unit.

No further information has been provided about the initial inaccurate report.

“This morning we were updated that the victim in this incident is alive and in the intensive care unit,” Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler said. "The Detective Bureau continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Norwalk Police Det. Brendan Collins by calling (203) 854-3191.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.