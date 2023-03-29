Know Him? Man Wanted For Cashing Altered, Stolen Checks In Norwalk, Police Say

Norwalk Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly cashed stolen and altered checks.

The man illegally cashed the checks and identified himself to bank tellers as Christopher Collins, said Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police.

"We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the subject in this image," Dinho said.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kougioumtzidis at 203-854-3185 or by email at nkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.org.

Anonymous information can be provided via the Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

