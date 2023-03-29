Contact Us
Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Jailed Shelton Man Calls Protected Victim 70 Times, Police Say
Police & Fire

Know Him? Man Wanted For Cashing Altered, Stolen Checks In Norwalk, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Know him? Norwalk Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly cashed stolen and altered checks.
Know him? Norwalk Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly cashed stolen and altered checks. Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

Norwalk Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly cashed stolen and altered checks.

The man illegally cashed the checks and identified himself to bank tellers as Christopher Collins, said Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police. 

"We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the subject in this image," Dinho said.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kougioumtzidis at 203-854-3185 or by email at nkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.org

Anonymous information can be provided via the  Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.