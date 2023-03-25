HS Student Stabbed: Norwalk Teen Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Unprovoked Attack

A Norwalk High School student suffered life-threatening injuries and another was punched in the face by two 21-year-olds in an unprovoked attack.

The incident took place around 5 p.m., Friday, March 24 at Norwalk High School.

Norwalk officers quickly responded and located a juvenile victim on the football field. Officers rendered aid until Norwalk Hospital EMS arrived.

The victim was transported to Norwalk Hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police.

Officers obtained information that two adult men were loitering in the area of the basketball courts at Naramake Elementary School.

Police were told that one of the men, identified as Tyllis Gay, age 21, of Norwalk, approached a juvenile on the basketball court and punched him in the face, Dinho said.

Dinho said the other man, identified as Dior Sebastian Bell, age 21, of Norwalk, then approached another juvenile and stabbed him with a knife.

Both Gay and Bell then fled the scene.

According to witnesses, both attacks were "unprovoked," he added.

Officers obtained suspect descriptions and began searching the area. Gay was located nearby and engaged officers in a foot chase, police said.

Officers quickly apprehended Gay, Dinho said. A knife was recovered nearby.

Detectives located Bell on Strawberry Hill Avenue and took him into custody.

The age and condition of the student stabbed were not revealed.

Norwalk High School officials said they wanted to remind families that the incident occurred after school hours and that the individuals involved were not at Norwalk High School for any school-related events, said Emily Morgan, spokeswoman for Norwalk Public Schools.

"Norwalk Public Schools applauds the Norwalk Police Department for their swift action in this case," Morgan said. "We will continue to support their investigation moving forward."

Crisis intervention will be available at Norwalk High School on Sunday, March 26, to provide social and emotional support for students, staff, and the community, Morgan added.

The crisis team will remain at the school throughout next week to provide ongoing support for staff and students.

Following the arrests, Gay and Bell were charged with:

Conspiracy to commit assault

Assault

Loitering in or about school grounds.

Gay was held on a $50,000 bond. Bell was held on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwalk Police Detective Bureau at 203-854-3011.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

