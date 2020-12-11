Greenwich Man Accused Of Passing Out While Caring For 7-Week-Old, Choking Another Person

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Kathy Reakes
Greenwich Police arrested a town man for allegedly choking another person and passing out while caring for a 7-week-old. Photo Credit: Greenwich Police Deparment

A Fairfield County man was arrested after he allegedly locked himself in a bedroom with a 7-week-old child and attempted to choke another person.

Tyler Davis, 32, of Greenwich, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 9, after police responded to a home on a report of an intoxicated man was locked in a room with the baby, said Greenwich Police Capt. Mark E. Zuccerella. 

On scene, officers found the bedroom door was locked and could not get a response from Davis, Zuccerella said.

After several attempts, officers forcibly opened the door and found Davis passed outwith the infant in his care.

Before police arrived, Zuccerella said Davis and another victim had gotten into a physical incident where Davis allegedly put his hand on the victim's neck and the person had trouble breathing.

Davis was charged with:

  • Strangulation
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Risk of injury to a child

He was held on a $5,000 bond. 

