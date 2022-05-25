Four Norwalk School Put In Lockdown After Shots Fired In Area, Police Say

Four Fairfield County schools were briefly placed on lockdown after shots were fired in the area.

The incident took place around in Norwalk around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 24.

Norwalk Police responded to the area of Bouton Street after receiving a 911 call of shots being fired, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police Department.

Out of an abundance of caution, the schools in the immediate area were alerted, while police personnel searched the area and gathered information, Gulino said.

The schools affected included Brien McMahon High School, Roton Middle School, Brookside Elementary School, and Concord Magnet School, according to Norwalk Public Schools.

The lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators identified the intended victim, who was not injured but refused to cooperate with the police, she added.

No suspect description is available at this time.

"This is believed to be a targeted incident," Gulino said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Detective Bureau directly at 203-854-3011.

Anonymous information may be provided to the Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

