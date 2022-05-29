Four, Including Three From Norwalk, Killed In Wrong-Way I-95 Crash

Four people were killed in a head-on crash on I-95 in Connecticut.

Police said the crash happened in the New Haven County town of Guilford at about 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, May 29.

A 2009 Nissan Altima 2.5 S was going the wrong way, traveling north on I-95 south between exits 60 and 59, when it collided with a southbound 2012 Chevrolet Colorado LT, according to Connecticut State Police.

Both vehicles came to a stop in the left travel lane of the highway, police said.

Authorities reported that all of the occupants of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as 22-year-old Luis Fernando Garduno Cidals, of Westbrook in Middlesex County, police said.

Authorities identified the driver of the Chevrolet as 76-year-old Johnny Bookhardt, of Norwalk.

Two passengers in the Chevrolet were identified as 68-year-old Caroline Bookhardt and 66-year-old Patricia Greene-Kessler, both of Norwalk, police said.

Police said both vehicles were towed from the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

State Police asked witnesses of the crash to call Trooper Querfeld 860-399-2100.

This a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.