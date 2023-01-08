Fire Destroys Norwalk House, Displacing Family Of 4

A family of four was displaced after a fire destroyed their Norwalk home overnight.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Betmarlea Road at about midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norwalk Fire Department reported.

Authorities found fire showing through the roof of the home and learned that the blaze had spread above the garage and into the first-floor living room and kitchen, officials said.

The home was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported, according to the report.

The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes, and the home was posted as unfit for occupancy, the fire department said.

Officials said the long distance from the hydrant to the fire led to some difficulties, and a car ran over the supply line at one point, causing a delay in the water supply.

The fire remains under investigation, officials reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.