Family, Pets Escape Raging House Fire

Seven people, including three children, and several animals were able to escape a house fire in Fairfield County.

The Stratford Fire Department was dispatched to 2037 Broadbridge Ave., around 10:17 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, for a reported structure fire with four adults, three children, one dog, and two cats inside the home, said Robert Daniel Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal.

All of the occupants were able to evacuate the home safely as the department responded with a total of 22 Firefighters, Daniel said.

On arrival, heavy fire was pushing out the upstairs bedroom window. The fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes with no reported injuries to the occupants or fire personnel, he added.

Mutual aid was provided by Bridgeport and Milford Fire departments for station coverage.

The structure is not habitable at this time. The American Red Cross responded and provided assistance to the family.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation by The Stratford Fire Marshal’s Office.

