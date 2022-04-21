Contact Us
Police & Fire

Car Strikes Police Cruisers, Causing One To Hit Norwalk Officer

Nicole Valinote
Photo Credit: Twitter/Norwalk, CT Police
Photo Credit: Twitter/Norwalk, CT Police
Photo Credit: Twitter/Norwalk, CT Police

A police officer and a driver were hospitalized after a car struck two police cruisers in Connecticut, causing one to hit the officer.

The crash happened at the Norwalk Green on Wednesday, April 20.

An officer was responding to a crash where a car struck a tree and fled the scene, when another car struck the police cruisers, causing them to move, according to the Norwalk Police Department.

Authorities said one of the cruisers struck the officer, who was standing in front of it.

The officer and the driver were both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The vehicle that struck the cruisers sustained heavy damage, police said.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

