Blaze Breaks Out At Norwalk Home

Crews extinguished a blaze that broke out at a Fairfield County home.

Firefighters responded to a residential fire at a house on Morehouse Lane in Norwalk at about 4:45 p.m on Friday, July 29, the Norwalk Fire Department reported.

When authorities arrived, fire was showing from the rear deck and siding, and smoke was coming from the eves of the house, the fire department reported.

Officials said the fire was brought under control in 26 minutes.

Authorities did not report any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

