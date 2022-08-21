Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing Girl Last Seen At Walmart In Norwalk

Saira Veliz, Walmart in Norwalk. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Norwalk Police

A 17-year-old Fairfield County girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her. 

Saira Veliz was last seen leaving Walmart in Norwalk at 680 Connecticut Ave. around 5:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Norwalk Police said.

"She is non-verbal but understands Spanish," said police.

She is described as being 5-foot-8, 120 pounds with shoulder length black curly hair and wearing all black clothing and gray Croc shoes. 

She lives in Stamford and may be walking there, police said.

