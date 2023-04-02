10 Displaced After Condo Fire Breaks Out In Norwalk

Nearly a dozen residents were displaced after a condominium fire in Fairfield County.

The blaze broke out around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, April 2 in Norwalk at the 30-unit facility in Norwalk at 296 Main Ave.

Unit 28 and 27 were involved and were showing fire from both balconies from responders arrived, Norwalk Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve Shay said.

No one was home at the time of the fire in those apartments.

Apartments below were also damaged.

Units 28 and 27 were declared unfit for occupancy.

A total of 10 occupants were displaced and Red Cross was on the scene to provide housing.

Some small pets were also rescued.

There were no reported injuries.

All of Norwalk’s fire companies were on the scene.

Surrounding towns covered the stations.

The fire is still under investigation.

