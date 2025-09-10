Overcast 73°

Pinstripes Closes: Norwalk Restaurant, Bowling Alley, Event Space Shuts Its Doors

The bowling and bocce spot at Norwalk's The SoNo Collection has gone dark. The closure follows the chain’s bankruptcy filing in Delaware.

A bowling alley

 Photo Credit: Karla Rivera/Unsplash
Josh Lanier
Pinstripes opened in the Norwalk mall in 2019. It was the first restaurant to welcome guests at the shopping center. The space held a dozen bowling lanes, four bocce courts, and room for parties of up to 1,000 people.

According to court filings, “Pinstripes Holdings, Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware on Monday.” The company listed more than $162.9 million in assets and over $258.6 million in debt.

On Google, the Norwalk location now shows as permanently closed.

Daily Voice reached out to the company, but representatives have not returned that call. 

The closure leaves a large hole on the mall’s third floor, one that once served as a hub for group outings, private events, and family nights.

