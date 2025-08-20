Fog/Mist 63°

Norwalk's Christopher Jon Telesco Nabbed On OUI After Crash

A Connecticut man is facing multiple charges after police say he crashed his SUV while intoxicated, then tried to climb back inside the overturned vehicle before being taken into custody.

Police say Christopher Jon Telesco crashed his Acura MDX on East Avenue in Norwalk on Monday, Aug. 18, while intoxicated. Officers found drugs, cash, and paraphernalia in the vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department
Josh Lanier
Christopher Jon Telesco, 49, of Norwalk, faces multiple charges following the crash on Monday, Aug. 18, police said. 

Norwalk officers were called to East Avenue around 3:45 p.m. after a gold Acura MDX had rolled over onto its side. It's unclear what caused the crash. 

Police watched as Telesco tried to crawl back into the wrecked vehicle, authorities said. 

Investigators determined Telesco was operating under the influence and arrested him. Police found narcotics, controlled substances, cash, and drug paraphernalia on Telesco and in his wrecked SUV.

Telesco was charged with possession with intent to sell narcotics, use of drug paraphernalia, failure to drive in the proper lane, illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and possession of a controlled substance – second offense, Norwalk police said. 

He was held on a $100,000 bond, authorities said. 

