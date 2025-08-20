Christopher Jon Telesco, 49, of Norwalk, faces multiple charges following the crash on Monday, Aug. 18, police said.

Norwalk officers were called to East Avenue around 3:45 p.m. after a gold Acura MDX had rolled over onto its side. It's unclear what caused the crash.

Police watched as Telesco tried to crawl back into the wrecked vehicle, authorities said.

Investigators determined Telesco was operating under the influence and arrested him. Police found narcotics, controlled substances, cash, and drug paraphernalia on Telesco and in his wrecked SUV.

Telesco was charged with possession with intent to sell narcotics, use of drug paraphernalia, failure to drive in the proper lane, illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and possession of a controlled substance – second offense, Norwalk police said.

He was held on a $100,000 bond, authorities said.

