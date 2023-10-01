Norwalk Vape Shop Sold To Minors, Open Without Permit, Police Say

Jelani Carrion, age 30, of Norwalk, was charged during a warrant search of Vapesmart Vape Shop, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 203 Liberty Square, in Norwalk.

"This investigation was the result of numerous complaints regarding the sale of marijuana without a proper license and the sale of vape products to minors," said Lt. Tomasz Podgorski, of the Norwalk Police.

The following items from the shop during the search conducted by the Special Services Division assisted by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Drug Control Division:

187.25 grams of marijuana packaged in pouches and film canisters for resale

Several hundred products containing greater levels than the legal limit of THC

Approximately $900 in cash.

The investigation into illegal sales of marijuana and hallucinogens is ongoing.

Carrion was charged with possession of more than five ounces of cannabis not properly locked or stores and illegal sale/manufacture of cannabis, Podgorski said.

He was held on a $1,000 bond.

To report crimes or suspicious activity contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111.

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com.

