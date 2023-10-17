Norwalk Vape Shop Busted For Selling Marijuana Products, Police Say

The bust was made in Norwalk at the Smoke House Vape Shop on Connecticut Avenue by the Norwalk Police Special Services Division with the State of Connecticut Consumer Protection Drug Control Division on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The shop, which operates without a cannabis license, was the subject of a months-long investigation, said Norwalk Police Sgt. Ryan Evarts.

During the raid agents seized:

Several hundred products that contained illegal levels of THC

Over 1 kilo (2.28lbs) of marijuana packaged in large freezer bags, plastic containers, plastic vials, and packaging with misleading labels affixed to them

Approximately $1,500 in cash

Odette Rosario, age 55, of Norwalk, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of cannabis w/intent to sell

Possession of cannabis (over 1 kilo)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Interfering w/an officer

Rosario was released on a promise to appear.

“The Norwalk Police Department remains committed to the investigation of retail smoke shops that continue to sell illegal marijuana products, said Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh. "The unregulated sale of marijuana in smoke shops and small retail presents a significant public safety issue by selling these products."

