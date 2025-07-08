Norwalk Teen Vanishes, Police Link Her To Bridgeport Runaway

Police say Kristhen was last seen wearing white Nike Air Force sneakers. She may also be wearing gold jewelry, including a gold bracelet engraved with her name, a gold ring with the number “15,” and a gold necklace.

She is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing around 125 pounds, with shoulder-length dark brown hair.

Investigators believe Kristhen might be with a friend who also recently ran away from her home in Bridgeport. They say Kristhen could be in the Bridgeport area now.

Norwalk Detective Barrett is leading the case. Anyone with information is urged to call him directly at 203-854-3191 or email bbarrett@norwalkct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.