Norwalk Substitute Teacher Sent Inappropriate Messages to Middle School Students: Police

A Connecticut substitute teacher is facing multiple charges after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to middle school students in Norwalk, police said.

Richard Lovallo

 Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department
Josh Lanier
Richard Lovallo, 64, of Stamford, was arrested on Jan. 24, 2025, following an extensive investigation by the Norwalk Police Special Victims Unit. He faces two counts of risk of injury to a minor/impairing morals and two counts of harmful communication with a minor, according to authorities.

The investigation began in September 2024 when Norwalk police received a complaint from a local middle school. Detectives conducted numerous interviews, digital forensic examinations, and executed search warrants as part of their investigation, police said.

Authorities stated that evidence gathered during the investigation identified Lovallo as the suspect.

Stamford Superior Court issued an arrest warrant, and Lovallo was taken into custody at his home in Stamford with the assistance of Stamford police.

Lovallo is being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7, 2025, police said. 

Norwalk police have not released details about the nature of the messages. 

