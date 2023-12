Maurice Thomas-Riley, age 28, of Norwalk, was charged on Thursday, Dec. 14 with 11 counts of violating the notification, said Norwalk Police Sgt. Ryan Evarts.

The investigation stemmed from the Connecticut State Police Sex Offender Registry Unit notifying the Norwalk Police of the violations, Evarts said.

Thomas-Riley is being held on a $75,000 bond.

