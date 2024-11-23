Norwalk Senior Citizen Scammed Out Of $10K; Police Warn Of More Fraud Attempts

The scammer posed as a Microsoft representative and convinced the victim to withdraw cash from their bank account and deliver it in a package to an individual who later came to their home.

A similar incident occurred in Milford last week, according to police, suggesting this scheme is targeting residents in the area.

Authorities are warning the public to stay alert to scams involving supposed computer or software issues, particularly those requesting payment via cash or urging secrecy.

“Residents should be hyper-vigilant against software/computer scams, especially any that encourage you to pay a fee, ask for cash payment, and hide the information from others,” police said in a statement.

Victims of fraud are encouraged to contact local law enforcement.

Police are investigating these incidents and ask residents to share any suspicious activity they encounter.

