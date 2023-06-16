Norwalk Ranks High Nationally Among Best Places For Families, Fortune Says

Fairfield County’s own Norwalk ranked No. 29 on Fortune Magazine’s 2023 “50 Best Places to Live for Families” list, trouncing countless other municipalities in Connecticut and throughout the US.

Dubbed a “coastal gem,” Fortune praises Norwalk for its ability to balance both a beachy lifestyle with closeness to major metropolitan areas.

Founded in the mid-1650s but burned to the ground in 1779 by the British in the Revolutionary War, Norwalk has a rich history.

Multiple museums throughout the city (also known as Oyster Town) honor the journey leading to the Norwalk residents know today.

From the vibrant neighborhood and offerings of SoNo, to the 45-year-old Oyster Festival, to the aquarium or water sports, there is something for everyone in the bustling city.

To top off Norwalk’s “best of both worlds” allure, those looking to travel into the Big Apple can do so easily and can return to the quieter hubbub of Norwalk at the end of the day, as New York City is only an hour-long train ride away.

Additionally, the city has a 92% high school graduation rate and dozens of above-average nursing homes within 50 miles, making it ideal for families of all ages.

Fortune’s ranking is based on multiple factors focused on the needs of multigenerational families, many of which are responsible for the care of both children and senior citizens.

It took into account education, livability, aging resources, and more, as well as highlighting diverse neighborhoods and eliminating cities where home prices were more than twice as high as the state median.

This year is the first time the list has featured one city from each state.

To see the full list of rankings, click here.

