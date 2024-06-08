Norwalk Police Officer Arrested For Fourth Time, Accused Of Threatening Citizen

Norwalk Officer Hector Delgado was arrested on Friday, June 7, after Police Chief James Walsh received a complaint from a citizen on Thursday, June 6, who reported an off-duty disturbance involving Delgado.

Walsh said that based on the information received, a criminal investigation was initiated by the Norwalk Police Detective Bureau.

As a result of their investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Delgado, charging him with:

Threatening

Breach of peace

Following too closely with a motor vehicle

Delgado was held on a court-set bond of $50,000. He was assigned a court date of Friday, June 21.

Walsh said Delgado was immediately placed on administrative leave, and his police powers were suspended.

"As your Police Chief, I want to assure you that we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and transparency, said Walsh.

"The actions of this officer do not reflect the values and principles that our department stands for... I can assure you that I am dedicated to ethical behavior and am committed to fully investigating any allegations to the contrary."

Delgado was charged by Bridgeport Police on Friday, Feb. 23, with stalking and harassment connected to a domestic violence incident.

The State Attorney's office in Bridgeport declined to pursue the charges.

In August 2019, Delgado was arrested by State Police, accused of driving while intoxicated and fleeing the scene after sideswiping a vehicle on I-95 in Fairfield County.

He attended an alcohol awareness class and was reinstated.

Delgado was also arrested in 1996 and accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a driver. He was acquitted of the charge by a jury.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.