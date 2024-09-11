Fair 72°

Police Investigate Shooting That Seriously Injured 1 In Norwalk

Police in Fairfield County are investigating and searching for a suspect after a person was shot and seriously injured on a city street.

The area of the shooting in Norwalk.

The area of the shooting in Norwalk. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Google Maps street view
The incident occurred in Norwalk at around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the area of Strawberry Hill Avenue and Catalpa Street.

According to Norwalk Police Officer Sgt. Ryan Evarts, responding officers located a crime scene. At the same time, it was learned one victim had arrived at Norwalk Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in serious condition.

Evarts said detectives assumed the investigation and determined that this was an isolated incident and that there was no ongoing threat to the community.

"Detectives will be active in the area throughout the day continuing the investigation," Evarts said.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting, contact Det Ribisl at 203-854-3029 or the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

