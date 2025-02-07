Fair and Breezy 38°

Norwalk Middle School Employee Pushes Student, Charged With Assault: Police

A 30-year-old Connecticut middle school employee has been charged with assault after authorities say he shoved a student.

Michael Morris is an employee at Nathan Hale Middle School.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Norwalk PD
Cecilia Levine
Michael Morris surrendered to Norwalk police on Friday, Feb. 7, nearly two months after authorities received a complaint regarding the alleged incident, Norwalk Police Sgt. Ryan Evarts said.

On Dec. 5, 2024, police got a complaint that Morris — a Nathan Hale Middle School employee — pushed a student, according to Evarts. 

Special Victims Unit Detective Tim Marquis conducted an investigation which included numerous interviews and video analysis, Evarts said. His findings, which included probable cause to arrest, were documented in an arrest warrant and submitted to the Stamford Superior Court. 

The court granted an arrest warrant for Morris, who was charged with assault, risk of injury to a minor, and disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $750,000 and a court date was set for Feb. 21.

