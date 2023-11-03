Norwalk Man Nabbed With Gun Following Shots Fired Incident, Police Say

Jose Geovany Merino-Mejia, age 45, of Norwalk, was charged on Friday, Nov. 3 for the incident that took place on Saturday, Oct. 28 in the area of Lexington Avenue.

A Ruger .45 caliber handgun was recovered during the arrest.

Merino-Mejia's arrest stems from the Oct. 28 incident where it was reported that shots were fired in the area of Lexington Avenue, said Sgt. Ryan Evarts, of the Norwalk Police.

An investigation into the shooting found that an altercation after a gathering led to Merino-Mejia leaving that area. He then returned a short time later with a handgun and fired several rounds at the ground and stone wall in the direction of where people were still gathered, Evarts said.

Several .45 caliber shell casings were recovered at the scene. No one was injured during the incident.

Merino-Mejia was charged with:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Reckless endangerment

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

He was held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Nov. 17.

