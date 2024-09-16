Fairfield County resident Dwight Clifford St. John, of Norwalk, was hit on Saturday, Sept. 14, just after 5:30 p.m., Norwalk Police said.

A vehicle struck St. John near the intersection of Winfield Street and Pequot Drive. Paramedics rushed him to Norwalk Hospital, where he died of his injuries,

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Authorities ask anyone with information or who may have witnessed the wreck to contact Officer Christopher Wasilewski by phone at 203- 854-3035 or email at cwasilewski@norwalkct.gov.

