Norwalk Man Accused Of Threatening To Assassinate Judge

Norwalk resident Nicholas Supple, age 48, was arrested by the Connecticut State Police at his place of work on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Troopers were made aware of the threat made during a phone conversation between Supple and a call taker from a Judicial Call Center in Hartford.

The investigating trooper contacted the initial call taker, who said that a call was received from a disgruntled man earlier in the afternoon.

The man was trying to obtain body camera and motor vehicle footage regarding a recent arrest made on him.

During the phone conversation, Supple verbally stated to the call taker, “I am going to assassinate the judge that signed my warrant.”

The call taker asked Supple for his name, and he muttered his name was Nicholas.

However, his last name was not clear.

Due to the seriousness of the call, it was transferred to a supervisor, and it was flagged in their system.

The investigating trooper contacted the supervisor who received the transferred call to obtain further information. The supervisor told the Trooper that the individual who made the phone call was Supple, state police said.

Throughout the investigation, the trooper determined the name of the judge who signed Supple’s arrest warrant application, and the judge was notified of the threat.

Norwalk Police Officers assisted in the investigation by attempting to locate Supple at his last known address but could not do so.

The investigating trooper received information that Supple was employed by a business in Norwalk and contacted this business to locate Supple. The business manager advised that Supple was scheduled to come in for work the following day.

On Saturday, around 5 a.m., Supple was located at his place of work, where he was taken into custody. He was transported to Troop I, where he was processed and charged with threatening and breach of peace.

Supple was held on a $250,000 bond until arraignment.

